US Jobless Claims Decline

VOA News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
But surge in coronavirus cases poses new economic threat to world’s biggest economy
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S. 01:14

 The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by a raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports.

