Ohio's GOP Gov. Mike DeWine: 'Joe Biden is the president-elect'

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine's reference to Biden as the president-elect might seem like a hair-splitting distinction, but it's one few Republicans have made.
 Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that the country needs to consider Joe Biden the President-elect -- joining a growing list of Republican allies to President Donald Trump who say the 2020 race is over. Katie Johnston reports.

