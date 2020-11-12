Global  
 

Second England lockdown may have caused rise in COVID infections, scientists say

Sky News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Second England lockdown may have caused rise in COVID infections, scientists sayThe second lockdown in England may have caused a rise in coronavirus infections, as people rushed out to see each other ahead of the tough restrictions, scientists have suggested.
Greece's city centres were deserted on Friday night as the country continues to live through a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.Video shows empty sidewalks and deserted roads.

The World Health Organization is warning EU countries not to lift restrictions too fast, as that could lead to a further spike in cases.

Alarming numbers from Europe, as Spain records more than 400 coronavirus-related deaths and the UK's death toll passes 50,000.

 Returning to the tiered system of coronavirus restrictions in England after the lockdown comes to an end will see infections rise again, scientists have warned.
COVID infections will rise to pre-lockdown levels if tier system returns, SAGE warns Returning to a tiered system of coronavirus restrictions next month will cause infections to rise to the levels which prompted England to enter its second...
