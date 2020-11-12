Global  
 

Jerry Rawlings: Why he divided opinion in Ghana

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Jerry Rawlings: Why he divided opinion in GhanaJerry Rawlings twice seized power in Ghana but returned the country to democratic control. After his first coup attempt he was sentenced to death but he escaped to overthrow the country's military government. Two years later Rawlings removed a democratically elected head of state but then successfully stood for election himself. Initially a committed socialist, he introduced free-market reforms and made his country a major player in UN peacekeeping missions. Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22 June 1947, the son of a Scottish farmer and a Ghanaian mother. He attended Achimota secondary school, where he excelled on the polo pitch and was described by fellow pupils as outspoken...
Jerry Rawlings: Ghana's ex-president dies aged 73

 Ghana's former President Jerry John Rawlings has died at the age of 73. As a senior officer in the Ghana Air Force, he led two coups, first in 1979, handing over..
