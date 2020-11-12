Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Foreign spectators for Tokyo Olympics might be isolated for 14 days

WorldNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Foreign spectators for Tokyo Olympics might be isolated for 14 daysTOKYO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Foreign spectators to watch next year's Tokyo Olympic Games might be isolated for 14 days if they come from countries where the COVID-19 pandemic has not been well controlled, a top official said here on Wednesday. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told reporters...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Toyko Olympics working to avoid quarantines

Toyko Olympics working to avoid quarantines 00:26

 Organizers of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games said today they are working with the Japanese authorities to ensure that athletes and Olympic-related staff will not have to quarantine for 14 days. The goal is for athletes and workers to be able to train and perform their duties leading up to the Olympics...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

2020 Summer Olympics 2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan

IOC is increasingly confident there will be fans at 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Thomas Bach says

 IOC president declines to say whether there is a deadline by which the IOC will decide whether to allow international spectators at the Tokyo Olympics
USATODAY.com
IOC'S Bach calls for sacrifice and patience among sports leaders ahead of the Tokyo Olympics [Video]

IOC'S Bach calls for sacrifice and patience among sports leaders ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach calls for sacrifice and patience among sports leaders and athletes ahead of 2021 Tokyo Games

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:41Published
Gymnasts reveal what a COVID-hit Olympics could be like [Video]

Gymnasts reveal what a COVID-hit Olympics could be like

American gymnasts give an indication as to what the Tokyo Olympics could be like in a COVID-19 environment as they prepare for a competition in the city this weekend.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:42Published
UK exposes Russian cyber attacks against Tokyo Olympics [Video]

UK exposes Russian cyber attacks against Tokyo Olympics

The Russian military intelligence service (GRU) carried out cyber attacks onofficials and organisations linked to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in an effort todisrupt the event, the UK Government has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Tokio Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term

Nikkei closes near 29-1/2-year high; vaccine caution weighs

 TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average closed near a 29-1/2-year high on Thursday as technology shares tracked...
WorldNews
NBA to cut season to allow players to compete in Tokyo - IOC [Video]

NBA to cut season to allow players to compete in Tokyo - IOC

IOC President Thomas Bach says team owners and the NBA players' association have agreed on a shortened season to allow players to compete in next year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:09Published

Japanese town deploys 'Monster Wolf' robots to keep bears at bay

 Tokyo: A Japanese town has deployed robot wolves in an effort to scare away bears that have become an increasingly dangerous nuisance in the countryside. The..
WorldNews

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases top 300-mark for 1st time since August

 TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo on Wednesday reported 317 new daily COVID-19 cases, marking the first time that cases have surpassed the 300-mark since...
WorldNews

Xinhua News Agency Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China

ASEAN approves COVID-19 response measures

 HANOI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states Thursday approved a number of documents and measures in..
WorldNews

Japan government lays out detailed measures to prevent and combat Covid-19 clusters

 TOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, XINHUA) - The Japanese government has decided to strengthen its measures against Covid-19 clusters, in response to..
WorldNews

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,636,011

 NEW DELHI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,636,011 on Wednesday as 44,281 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours,..
WorldNews

Toshirō Mutō

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. gymnasts blaze a trail to Tokyo meet [Video]

U.S. gymnasts blaze a trail to Tokyo meet

Gymnasts are used to having pressure on their shoulders but the athletes heading to Tokyo for next month’s special meet might feel they are carrying an Olympian burden.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Tokyo urges Olympics supporters to 'pack less, wait less' following security tests [Video]

Tokyo urges Olympics supporters to 'pack less, wait less' following security tests

Tokyo Games organisers complete three days of security tests as they prepare to host the rescheduled Olympics next year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:36Published
Tokyo Olympics organisers to save over $280 million with ‘simplification’ measures [Video]

Tokyo Olympics organisers to save over $280 million with ‘simplification’ measures

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF OLYMPIC RINGS OUTSIDE TOKYO'S NATIONAL STADIUM / TOKYO 2020 OFFICIALS HOLDING NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER PRESENTING SIMPLIFICATION MEASURES TO IOC / SOUNDBITES FROM TOKYO 2020

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Man who helped Kutch during 2001 earthquake now takes on COVID-19 in district

Man who helped Kutch during 2001 earthquake now takes on COVID-19 in district The COVID-19 pandemic is a new experience for many, but for Dinesh Sanghvi, it has brought back memories of another calamity — the earthquake in Kutch, Gujarat...
Mid-Day

Empower Clinic's Kai Medical Laboratory achieves record coronavirus test processing in October

 Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) announced Friday that its Kai Medical Laboratory (KAI) in Dallas has processed 1,375 coronavirus test...
Proactive Investors

Mumbai records less than 20 COVID-19-related deaths

 The numbers of new COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra dipped on Thursday to around 4,000 taking its total tally up to 17.36 lakh cases while the number of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News