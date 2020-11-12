Foreign spectators for Tokyo Olympics might be isolated for 14 days
TOKYO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Foreign spectators to watch next year's Tokyo Olympic Games might be isolated for 14 days if they come from countries where the COVID-19 pandemic has not been well controlled, a top official said here on Wednesday. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told reporters...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan
IOC is increasingly confident there will be fans at 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Thomas Bach saysIOC president declines to say whether there is a deadline by which the IOC will decide whether to allow international spectators at the Tokyo Olympics
USATODAY.com
IOC'S Bach calls for sacrifice and patience among sports leaders ahead of the Tokyo Olympics
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:41Published
Gymnasts reveal what a COVID-hit Olympics could be like
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:42Published
UK exposes Russian cyber attacks against Tokyo Olympics
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Tokio Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term
Nikkei closes near 29-1/2-year high; vaccine caution weighsTOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average closed near a 29-1/2-year high on Thursday as technology shares tracked...
WorldNews
NBA to cut season to allow players to compete in Tokyo - IOC
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:09Published
Japanese town deploys 'Monster Wolf' robots to keep bears at bayTokyo: A Japanese town has deployed robot wolves in an effort to scare away bears that have become an increasingly dangerous nuisance in the countryside. The..
WorldNews
Tokyo's COVID-19 cases top 300-mark for 1st time since AugustTOKYO, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo on Wednesday reported 317 new daily COVID-19 cases, marking the first time that cases have surpassed the 300-mark since...
WorldNews
Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China
ASEAN approves COVID-19 response measuresHANOI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states Thursday approved a number of documents and measures in..
WorldNews
Japan government lays out detailed measures to prevent and combat Covid-19 clustersTOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, XINHUA) - The Japanese government has decided to strengthen its measures against Covid-19 clusters, in response to..
WorldNews
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,636,011NEW DELHI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,636,011 on Wednesday as 44,281 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours,..
WorldNews
Toshirō Mutō
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources