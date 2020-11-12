Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden announces Ron Klain as chief of staff

Thursday, 12 November 2020
President-elect Joe Biden announces Ron Klain as chief of staffPresident-elect Joe Biden announced Ron Klain as his pick for chief of staff. Klain is Biden's longtime adviser and worked with Biden in the Obama administration. Ed O'Keefe reports from Wilmington. ......
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Joe Biden has names Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff

Joe Biden has names Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff 02:10

 President-elect Joe Biden has named Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff. But president Trump still hasn't conceded. ABC's Alex Presha reports.

