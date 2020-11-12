Global  
 

Canada’s Justin Trudeau says trade deal with UK may not be done

WorldNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Canada’s Justin Trudeau says trade deal with UK may not be doneCanada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has cast doubt over the UK securing a trade deal with his country by the 31 December Brexit deadline necessary to avoid punitive tariffs. Mr Trudeau said Britain was struggling to conclude an agreement rolling over the terms of the existing EU-Canada deal, and suggested that...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Trade talks: UK and EU officials resume critical negotiations

Trade talks: UK and EU officials resume critical negotiations 02:27

 Some analysts believe a US trade deal has been overhyped by the UK.

