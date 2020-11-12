Canada’s Justin Trudeau says trade deal with UK may not be done
Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has cast doubt over the UK securing a trade deal with his country by the 31 December Brexit deadline necessary to avoid punitive tariffs. Mr Trudeau said Britain was struggling to conclude an agreement rolling over the terms of the existing EU-Canada deal, and suggested that...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada
Biden, Canada's Trudeau discuss coronavirus, climate changeOTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden spoke on Monday, discussing issues such as the coronavirus, climate..
WorldNews
Canada’s Trudeau looks to Biden for help in dispute with ChinaCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday China’s attempt at coercive diplomacy by imprisoning two Canadians in retaliation for the arrest of a top..
WorldNews
Trudeau congratulates Biden on election winCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate California Senator Kamala Harris on their..
USATODAY.com
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
UK: Dominic Cummings to quit as Downing Street in-fighting overshadows Brexit trade talks
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:56Published
MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:55Published
Brexit briefing: 48 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Keir Starmer should apologise for trying to stop Brexit, MPs sayKeir Starmer should apologise for trying to stop Brexit in order to win back Leave voters in Labour's former heartland, a group of his MPs have said. A new..
WorldNews
Sharma pressed over post-Brexit concerns for vaccine supply chain
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
EU-UK talks: 'Make or break' moment approaching, say both sidesThe two sides say big gaps remain between them as the "moment of truth" is nearing for an agreement.
BBC News
New EU drive to remove extremist web contentThe EU aims for a deal this year to force the immediate removal of "terrorism propaganda" online.
BBC News
Michel Barnier leaves trade deal talks
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:50Published
EU pushes terror threat to top of domestic agenda as interior ministers meet
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:54Published
EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier urges patience
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:35Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources