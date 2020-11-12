Global  
 

Britney Spears’s dad Jamie Spears never ‘respects’ her wishes: report

WorldNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Britney Spears's relationship with her father is a festering pot of toxicity, especially in light of the fact that he refuses to...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’

Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’ 00:57

 Britney Spears' lawyer has been denied a request to have her father immediately removed as her co-conservator, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

Britney Spears loses bid to remove dad from conservatorship, Orlando Bloom gets new rescue pup, and Jason Momoa was in

Trending: Britney Spears loses bid to remove dad from conservatorship, Orlando Bloom gets new rescue pup, and Jason Momoa was in

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

ShowBiz Minute: Spears, Maradona, Miss USA

 Britney Spears' attorney says the pop star is afraid of her father; Soccer star Diego Maradona is to be discharged from hospital "imminently", his doctor said..
Britney Spears' Dad Makes Case for Why He Should Remain Co-Conservator

 Britney Spears might want her father, Jamie Spears, out of the business of managing her conservatorship — but he says there wouldn't be much of a business..
Jamie Lynn Spears insists 'Zoey 101' didn't end because she fell pregnant at 16 [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears insists 'Zoey 101' didn't end because she fell pregnant at 16

Jamie Lynn Spears has shared that she wishes she had social media when she fell pregnant at 16, because then she could have cleared up all the rumours about her show Zoey 101 with one tweet.

Britney Spears thinks her father ignores her wishes [Video]

Britney Spears thinks her father ignores her wishes

Britney Spears doesn’t think her father “respects her wishes”, as sources say Jamie Spears has “always had a tendency” to ignore his daughter's requests.

Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News

Justin Bieber to light up the CMAs live tonight, Britney Spears is refusing to perform after court drama and also drops new single, and Ticketmaster will require vaccine or negative Covid test prior to..

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship [Video]

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship. According to 'Variety,' Britney's father, James Spears, . has been her co-conservator since 2008 after the singer suffered a public..

A Timeline of the Drama Surrounding Britney Spears' Conservatorship and Well-Being

 Britney Spears has suffered a setback in her legal battle against her father Jamie Spears. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, a Los Angeles judge declined her application to...
Britney Spears ‘Afraid’ of Dad, Won’t Perform While He Controls Career, But Judge Denies Bid to Remove Him as Conservator

Britney Spears ‘Afraid’ of Dad, Won’t Perform While He Controls Career, But Judge Denies Bid to Remove Him as Conservator A Los Angeles court denied Britney Spears’ bid to remove her father as her conservator.
