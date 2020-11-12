Opinion: Tiger Woods contending at the Masters again, and for many years to come

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Masters Preview: Can Tiger Woods Win Again At Augusta?



In a typical year, The Masters is played in early April, ushering in the majors season for professional golf. This has not been a typical year. A month before The Masters' originally scheduled April.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:23 Published 2 days ago Emotional Tiger Woods recalls his incredible 2019 Masters victory



Almost 600 days have passed since Tiger Woods won his 15th major title but thepassing of time has done little to suppress the emotion of that incredibleMasters triumph. “I’m still getting chills.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago The Masters may look different, but still amazing



Sports Pulse: The Masters may look different, but can we still expect the same playing out of Tiger Woods Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago