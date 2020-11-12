Global  
 

Chicago issues new restrictions amid COVID surge

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city could see 1,000 more residents die from COVID by the end of the year without new restrictions. (Nov. 12)
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: New Jersey's New COVID Restrictions Take Effect Thursday

New Jersey's New COVID Restrictions Take Effect Thursday 02:36

 New restrictions take effect Thursday across New Jersey to combat a second wave of the coronavirus. As COVID soars, the state's largest city is seeing a positivity rate of 19%. CBS2's Alice Gainer has more.

Chicago's stay-at-home advisory is 'right' decision: IL Gov. [Video]

Chicago's stay-at-home advisory is 'right' decision: IL Gov.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Thursday praised Chicago mayor for issuing a stay-at-home advisory to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while he scolded other leaders in the state for not doing enough.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published

Chicago stay-at-home advisory will go into effect on Monday

 The advisory calls on residents to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving plans.
CBS News

Governors warn of 'dark winter' as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors warn of 'dark winter' as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] With America facing the prospects of 'a long, dark winter' as new COVID-19 infections hit consecutive records, state governors and mayors are stepping up efforts to try to slow the spread. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:14Published
Nearly 20% Of Americans Wouldn't Un-Invite Loved One With COVID-19 Symptoms To Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]

Nearly 20% Of Americans Wouldn't Un-Invite Loved One With COVID-19 Symptoms To Thanksgiving Dinner

UPI reports Ohio State University found nearly 40% of US residents plan to attend gatherings of ten or more people this holiday season. Despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19, one-third of respondents said they wouldn't ask attendees at holiday parties with family or friends to wear masks. The data showed that just over 25% indicated that they wouldn't practice social distancing, either.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published

NYC Moves Closer To Closing Schools As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise [Video]

NYC Moves Closer To Closing Schools As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise

A day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed new statewide restrictions, more could be coming as cases surge in New York City; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:42Published
As COVID-19 Cases Climb, New Jersey Enforces Tighter Restrictions [Video]

As COVID-19 Cases Climb, New Jersey Enforces Tighter Restrictions

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions went into effect in New Jersey on Thursday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:13Published
'We're in for a long, dark winter': NJ Gov. [Video]

'We're in for a long, dark winter': NJ Gov.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday announced new restrictions for businesses regarding indoor use and added that unless everyone recommits to preventative measures to fight the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published

