The Masters 2020: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose & Phil Mickelson in best shots of day one

BBC News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson feature in the best shots from day one of the Masters 2020.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Tiger: It's such a different Masters

Tiger: It's such a different Masters 02:13

  Tiger Woods says that the energy in this year's Masters is so different due to the lack of spectators but he was pleased with his bogey-free 68.

