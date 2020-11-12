Migrant worker wins labour board case after being fired for speaking out about unsafe conditions amid COVID-19
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Ontario Labour Relations Board has ruled in favour of migrant worker Luis Gabriel Flores Flores and against the farm that fired him after he spoke out in the media about health and safety issues and farm living conditions amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
