Glum outlook for salary rise Friday, 13 November 2020

Salary increases in Thailand dipped below 5% for the first time in 10 years to 3.7% in 2020, while salaries next year are expected to rise 5%, according to a survey by Mercer Thailand. 👓 View full article

