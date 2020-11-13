Global  
 

Braves slugger Freddie Freeman beats Mookie Betts for NL MVP honor

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Braves' Freddie Freeman won the NL MVP award Thursday, outpointing the Dodgers' Mookie Betts on the strength of a dominant offensive performance.
