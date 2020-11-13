Braves slugger Freddie Freeman beats Mookie Betts for NL MVP honor
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Braves' Freddie Freeman won the NL MVP award Thursday, outpointing the Dodgers' Mookie Betts on the strength of a dominant offensive performance.
