Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walmart website sees massive traffic, experiences 'intermittent slowness' after PlayStation 5 goes on sale

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
After PlayStation 5 went on sale at Walmart.com, the site quickly saw "massive traffic" and some shoppers might have experienced outages or slowness.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

PlayStation 5: Everything you need to know about Sony’s newest consoles

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Sony’s behemoth of a console promises an exciting new generation of gaming
The Verge

How the PS5’s DualSense controller makes games like Fortnite and NBA 2K21 better

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Ever since the introduction of dual sticks, video game controllers haven’t changed that much. There’s been the..
The Verge

PS5 media remote hands-on: simple, streamlined, safe

 In comparison to the PlayStation 5 itself — a big hulking mass of a game console — the PS5-branded media remote is very conservative. It does pretty much..
The Verge

Sony addresses PS5’s lack of web browser and 1440p support

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

As is often the case with newly launched game consoles, the PlayStation 5 doesn’t support every feature you might..
The Verge

Walmart Walmart American multinational retail chain

Pharmacies Getting Prepared For Future COVID Vaccines [Video]

Pharmacies Getting Prepared For Future COVID Vaccines

The US Department of Health and Human Services has announced a plan to distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine. The agency will pair with large pharmacy chains to get the vaccine to the public. The list of pharmacies includes CVS, Costco, Walmart, Rite Aid, Publix, Walgreens, and Kroger. While there is currently no approved vaccine for the coronavirus, several candidates are in late-stage testing. Pfizer announced this week that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 90% effective.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Walmart offers pet insurance amid surge in animal adoptions

 Retailer sees business opportunity as many Americans turn to animals during the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Walmart recall: Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce recalled from more than 1,000 Walmart stores over E. coli risk

 Walmart has released a list of 1,000-plus stores that sold Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce that has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
USATODAY.com

Cruise is teaming up with Walmart for robo-delivery in Arizona

 Cruise is partnering with Walmart to test out a delivery service using a fleet of autonomous and electric vehicles. The pilot project will kick off in early 2021..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Walmart website sees massive traffic, experiences 'intermittent slowness' after PlayStation 5 goes on sale

 After PlayStation 5 went on sale at Walmart.com, the site quickly saw "massive traffic" and some shoppers might have experienced outages or slowness.
USATODAY.com

Walmart has Ninja’s Chef Blender at $89 in early holiday sale (Reg. $160) + more

 Walmart is now offering the Ninja Chef High-Speed Premium Blender (CT810) for *$89 shipped*. Regularly as much as $160 at Walmart, this model currently sells for...
9to5Toys

Walmart to end experiment with robots in US stores

Walmart to end experiment with robots in US stores New York (AFP) Nov 3, 2020 Walmart has pulled the plug on a program to use robots to scan items in stores and help maintain inventory, a company spokeswoman...
Energy Daily Also reported by •bizjournalsWebProNewsWorldNewsSeattlePI.com