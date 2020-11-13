Global  
 

2020 Masters: Tiger Woods Is 3 Shots Off Paul Casey's Lead

Friday, 13 November 2020
Casey shot seven under par on Thursday, and Woods was four under, after rain delayed the start of tournament and left many golfers with unfinished rounds.
 Paul Casey shot a first round 67 to take a 2-shot lead at Augusta National. Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods has a strong opening round, shooting 4-under par.

