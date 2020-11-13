Global
2020 Masters: Tiger Woods Is 3 Shots Off Paul Casey's Lead
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
2020 Masters: Tiger Woods Is 3 Shots Off Paul Casey's Lead
Friday, 13 November 2020
2 hours ago
)
Casey shot seven under par on Thursday, and Woods was four under, after rain delayed the start of tournament and left many golfers with unfinished rounds.
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
4 minutes ago
2020 Masters Day 1 Recap
02:36
Paul Casey shot a first round 67 to take a 2-shot lead at Augusta National. Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods has a strong opening round, shooting 4-under par.
Flawless Paul Casey takes clubhouse lead with seven-under 65 at Masters
England’s Paul Casey claimed the clubhouse lead in the weather-affected first round of the Masters as Tiger Woods made an ominous start to the defence of his...
Belfast Telegraph
6 hours ago
Also reported by •
BBC Sport
Masters day one: Paul Casey off to fast start at Augusta
England’s Paul Casey claimed the clubhouse lead in the weather-affected first round of the Masters as Tiger Woods made an ominous start to the defence of his...
Belfast Telegraph
4 hours ago
Casey leads after best major start with Tiger in the hunt
Paul Casey seized the first-round clubhouse lead of the Masters on Thursday at rain-softened Augusta National while defending champion Tiger Woods showed the...
Japan Today
5 hours ago
