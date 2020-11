Weddings, funerals and stadium limits to grow as Qld winds back restrictions Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the changes, to take effect from 4pm on Tuesday, would allow a full Suncorp Stadium for the State of Origin decider. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like