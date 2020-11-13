Global  
 

Trump campaign's challenge of election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona push US toward 'loss of democracy'

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
For the Trump campaign to succeed in a flurry of post-election lawsuits, they must convince judges of serious voting problems. So far, they haven't.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Baker Criticizes Trump's Challenge To Election Results

Baker Criticizes Trump's Challenge To Election Results 02:09

 Gov. Charlie Baker slammed President's Trump's "baseless" claims about the election results. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

11/12/20: Red and Blue

 Lawmakers unable to negotiate COVID relief bill; Trump supporters to descend on D.C. for march
CBS News

‘No evidence’ voting in the US ‘was in any way compromised,’ says Department of Homeland Security

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The November 3rd election was the “most secure in American history” and “there is no evidence that any..
The Verge

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as virus surges

 President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a moment when the disease is tearing across the United States at an..
New Zealand Herald

Obama: Trump election fraud claim 'undermining US democracy'

 The former president says fellow Democrat Joe Biden has "clearly won" the race for the White House.
BBC News

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

No blue wave, no red tide: Historic election turnout boosts Biden in Michigan, Trump in Ohio

 Biden did better than Hillary Clinton with Michigan's suburban moms, while Trump supporters worried about jobs in rural Ohio turned out for him.
USATODAY.com

Michigan hospital leaders sound alarms about COVID

 Hospital leaders warn that more than 3,000 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Michigan, a rate that is doubling every two weeks. (Nov. 12)
 
USATODAY.com

Winners and losers from college basketball's early signing period feature Michigan, Duke

 USA TODAY Sports tracked the signing period to see which teams bolstered their programs and which fell short and as Wednesday's big day concluded.
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

Shapiro confident final election results out soon

 Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Wednesday he is confident a final result from the state's count of votes in the 2020 presidential election..
USATODAY.com

US government says it won’t enforce TikTok shutdown after court ruling

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The US Commerce Department says it will not enforce an order that would have forced video sharing platform..
The Verge

Where things stand with the Trump campaign's election lawsuits

 The Trump campaign and Republican allies are having their day in court over claims related to the election in several states. CBS News campaign reporters Alex..
CBS News

Arizona Arizona State of the United States of America

Tens of thousands left the president option blank, though 'undervotes' were down from 2016

 In competitive Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Michigan, tens of thousands opted for neither Trump nor Biden but "undervotes" were down from 2016.
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign files lawsuit in Arizona demanding a hand count of ballots it says were incorrectly uncounted

 CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest on the Trump campaign's legal challenges in Arizona..
CBS News

Cruise is teaming up with Walmart for robo-delivery in Arizona

 Cruise is partnering with Walmart to test out a delivery service using a fleet of autonomous and electric vehicles. The pilot project will kick off in early 2021..
The Verge

