Cardi B 'sorry' for misstep depicting Hindu goddess in sneaker ad; fans say she was disrespectful

Munger firing: Cong slams Bihar govt; Shiv Sena calls it ‘attack on hindutva’



The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the BJP for its "silence" on the firing on people during Durga idol immersion in Munger in Bihar, where the latter is in power along with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U). One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, injured in firing and stone- pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion late Monday night in Munger's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk. The Election Commission has removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Munger. a group of protesters went on the rampage in the town on Thursday, setting some police stations and outposts on fire and ransacking the SP and the SDO offices. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Munger Manu Maharaj on Friday said that situation is normal now in Munger and additional force has been deployed. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content