Cardi B 'sorry' for misstep depicting Hindu goddess in sneaker ad; fans say she was disrespectful

Friday, 13 November 2020
Rapper Cardi B is apologizing to the Hindu community for being "disrespectful" after depicting the Hindu goddess Durga on the cover of Footwear News.
 Cardi B has apologised after being accused of cultural appropriation with a Hindu-themed photoshoot.

