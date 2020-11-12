Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northern Ireland 'circuit breaker' extended - but firms find out when they can reopen

Sky News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Northern Ireland 'circuit breaker' extended - but firms find out when they can reopenNorthern Ireland's devolved government has narrowly voted to extend COVID restrictions after a four-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID restrictions return to Northern Ireland [Video]

COVID restrictions return to Northern Ireland

Restrictions have re-entered force in Northern Ireland, with a four-week 'circuit break' placed on the hospitality industry and schools closed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:19Published
Explained: The new Northern Ireland coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Explained: The new Northern Ireland coronavirus restrictions

Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictionsafter the Stormont Executive announced closures of schools, pubs andrestaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Stormont confirms ‘vitally important’ new coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Stormont confirms ‘vitally important’ new coronavirus restrictions

Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictionsafter the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs andrestaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Northern Ireland government working to wrong 'circuit breaker' deadline

Northern Ireland government working to wrong 'circuit breaker' deadline After days of wrangling over what happens when their four-week "circuit breaker" ends, it has emerged that Northern Ireland parties were working to the wrong...
Sky News

Covid: The new lockdown rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

 BBC Local News: Surrey -- Wales has finished its circuit-breaker while England, Scotland and Northern Ireland all have restrictions.
BBC Local News