Two senior Homeland Security officials forced out as White House firings widen

The Trump administration has forced two senior officials in the Department of Homeland Security to resign. CNN reports it's the latest losses in a purge of the civilian arm of the US government's third-largest department. Sources say that among them, one was Bryan Ware, a top official in DHS's cyber...
When it comes to his Cabinet, President Donald Trump has certainly lived up to his 'Celebrity Apprentice' catchphrase, 'You're fired.' Whether they left because they resigned or were fired, the list of..
Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force.
No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list..