Two senior Homeland Security officials forced out as White House firings widen

Washington Post Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
News video: White House Continues Bloodletting At DHS

White House Continues Bloodletting At DHS 00:36

 The Trump administration has forced two senior officials in the Department of Homeland Security to resign. CNN reports it's the latest losses in a purge of the civilian arm of the US government's third-largest department. Sources say that among them, one was Bryan Ware, a top official in DHS's cyber...

Two top Homeland Security officials forced to resign by White House

 Two senior Department of Homeland Security officials have been forced to resign by the White House, according to sources familiar with...
