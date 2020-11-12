Global  
 

Keir Starmer should apologise for trying to stop Brexit, MPs say

WorldNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Keir Starmer should apologise for trying to stop Brexit, MPs sayKeir Starmer should apologise for trying to stop Brexit in order to win back Leave voters in Labour's former heartland, a group of his MPs have said. A new report drawn up by left-leaning MPs Jon Trickett, Ian Lavery, and Laura Smith says voters "do not trust the party" that put its...
Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era

A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out [Video]

Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to “set out a strategy” and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to “the whole of the United Kingdom”. Sir Keir also welcomed the news of the successful trials of the US firm Moderna’s vaccine during a visit to Oxford University today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Sir Keir Starmer 'regret' over relationship with father

 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken of his regret at not being close to his late father, who he described as a "difficult" and "complicated" man. He told..
WorldNews

Labour should apologise for Brexit policy, say key Corbyn allies

 Two key members of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet have called for the party to issue a '"full throated apology" for its stance on Brexit. Ex-party chairman Ian..
WorldNews

Brexit briefing: 44 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 44 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

EU, UK enter tension-filled week seeking post-Brexit deal

 European Union and British negotiators on Monday entered yet another tension-filled week as they sought a belated post-Brexit trade deal that needs to be vetted..
WorldNews

Brexit: PM confident UK 'will prosper' without EU trade deal

 Boris Johnson's comments come ahead of another week of negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal.
BBC News
Brexit briefing: 45 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 45 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
EU trade talks could be extended by ‘a few more days’ [Video]

EU trade talks could be extended by ‘a few more days’

George Eustice says that negotiations with the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal could be extended by "a few more days" if "progress is made this week". The environment secretary added that the government will not back down on clauses reinstated into the Internal Market Bill which breach international law. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content [Video]

Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report [Video]

Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report

More than one third of the Labour Party's Muslim members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a new report. The work, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network, is set to be published this weekend. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

Thai protesters, police clash as MPs mull charter change

 Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand battled police who sought to keep them from entering the grounds of Parliament.The protesters were trying to press for..
New Zealand Herald

Russia moves to protect Putin from prosecution

 Russian MPs back an immunity bill that would protect President Putin and his family for life.
BBC News
French MPs mull criminalising the sharing of police pictures online [Video]

French MPs mull criminalising the sharing of police pictures online

France is debating a new law that would make it illegal to share images of police officers on social media.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:57Published

Covid surge in Delhi casts shadow on winter session

 Amid mounting speculation about the schedule of the winter session of Parliament — where it will be delayed or even merged with the Budget session — due to..
IndiaTimes

Lewis Hamilton: MPs call for Formula 1 world champion to be knighted after seventh title

 A group of MPs call on the Prime Minister to recommend Lewis Hamilton for a knighthood after he won a record-equalling seventh F1 world title.
BBC News

Starmer: Proposed payrise for MPs 'just isn't right' [Video]

Starmer: Proposed payrise for MPs 'just isn't right'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said MPs should not receive an inflation-busting pay rise next April. The independent body which sets MPs’ salaries has proposed continuing to link their pay..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:48Published
Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’ [Video]

Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said with only weeks to go until the Brexit deadline that "it's absurd" that the focus is on legal action, rather than negotiations Report by Browna. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:39Published
Keir Starmer accuses prime minister over Brexit deal [Video]

Keir Starmer accuses prime minister over Brexit deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson has questions to answer over "breaking international law" by tabling legislation which would breach the Brexit divorce deal brokered with Brussels last year. The..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:25Published

New bill to make Putin untouchable for life

 Russian MPs started discussing the bill "On guarantees to the President of the Russian Federation who has terminated his powers." The bill was submitted to the...
PRAVDA

Thai protesters, police clash as MPs mull charter change

Thai protesters, police clash as MPs mull charter change Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand battled police who sought to keep them from entering the grounds of Parliament.The protesters were trying to press for...
New Zealand Herald

Boris Johnson 'called Scottish devolution disaster'

 No 10 does not deny reports the PM made the comment in a meeting with Tory MPs.
Upworthy Also reported by •BBC News