Keir Starmer should apologise for trying to stop Brexit, MPs say

EU trade talks could be extended by ‘a few more days’



George Eustice says that negotiations with the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal could be extended by "a few more days" if "progress is made this week". The environment secretary added that the government will not back down on clauses reinstated into the Internal Market Bill which breach international law. Report by Jonesia.

