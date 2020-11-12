Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden advised against Osama bin Laden raid, Barack Obama writes

WorldNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden advised against Osama bin Laden raid, Barack Obama writesThe then vice-president suggested Obama wait before ordering the mission that killed the al-Qaida leader in 2011, new memoir says Joe Biden advised Barack Obama to wait to order the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, the former president writes in his new memoir. Related: Joe Biden brought laughs,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Joe Biden's dog Major will make history as first rescue dog in the White House | Oneindia News

Joe Biden's dog Major will make history as first rescue dog in the White House | Oneindia News 01:24

 US President-elect Joe Biden's dog, Major, will soon make history as the first rescue dog in the White House. The White House was a pet-free zone under Donald Trump, but all that is set to change come January, as Joe Biden and his wife take up residence there. While many presidents have brought their...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Osama bin Laden Osama bin Laden Saudi Arabian terrorist and co-founder of al-Qaeda

2011: President Obama on the killing of bin Laden

 President Barack Obama on the preparation and execution of the plan to kill Osama bin Laden.
CBS News
17 Malinois new born pups join ITBP K9 squad [Video]

17 Malinois new born pups join ITBP K9 squad

Indo-Tibetan Border Police got 17 new warriors for its K9 team as mothers Olga and Oleshya gave birth to Malinois puppies at the ITBP's elite National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) at Bhanu in Panchkula, Haryana. Olga has given birth to 9 pups, while Oleshya to 8 pups. Both mothers belong to the Malinois breed, which was used by the United States in the operation to eliminate dreaded terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan [Video]

UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, India promptly responded to Khan's comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements. Indian delegate Mijito Vinito, who had earlier walked out of the hall when Imran Khan's pre-recorded statement was played, presented India's stand. Mijito said, "Leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed. But, as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself? This Hall heard incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering and malice spread through this Assembly.""This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds. The leader, whom we heard today, is the same person who referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a "Martyr" in his Parliament in July. The same leader who spewed venom today admitted in 2019 in public in US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan and have fought in Afghanistan and in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India. Only dispute left in Kashmir relates to that part of Kashmir that's still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pak to vacate all those areas that it's in illegal occupation of," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:47Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Arizona 2020 election results: Biden projected winner

 Arizona's 11 electoral votes are projected to go to Biden, who CBS News has already projected will win the election.
CBS News

John Legend wants Biden to 'continue to listen to us'

 John Legend says he wants President-elect Joe Biden to "continue to listen to us" after winning support from Black voters in both the Democratic primary and..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden is 'very interested' in Australia's coronavirus success, Scott Morrison says

 The Biden transition team will be sent a copy of Australia's national contact tracing review, which looks at how the states and territories have managed..
SBS

Growing number of GOP senators say President-elect Biden should receive intelligence briefings

 A growing number of Republicans in the Senate say President-elect Joe Biden should begin receiving high-level intelligence briefings as he prepares to take over..
CBS News

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Obama: Trump election fraud claim 'undermining US democracy'

 The former president says fellow Democrat Joe Biden has "clearly won" the race for the White House.
BBC News

Obama Rips Republicans For Humoring Trump with Phony Election Fraud Claims

 Barack Obama is ripping Donald Trump and Republicans for continuing to make baseless claims of a fraudulent election ... he says it's a very slippery slope. The..
TMZ.com

How religious voters helped power Biden to victory

 CBS News' early exit polls show President-elect Joe Biden made inroads with Catholic and White Evangelical voters in his path to victory. Michael Wear, a former..
CBS News

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Obama tells "60 Minutes" he's "more troubled" by GOP members "humoring" Trump

 "They appear to be motivated-- in part because-- the president doesn't like to lose and-- never admits loss," Mr. Obama said.
CBS News

Obama says Trump's unfounded claims are "delegitimizing" democracy

 In his first post-election TV interview, former President Barack Obama told CBS News that President Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud may be putting..
CBS News

Al-Qaeda Al-Qaeda Salafi jihadist organization

Defense Secretary Panetta, Big Game Hunting, Parker And Stone

 As secretary of defense, Leon Panetta is fighting multiple wars, pursuing al Qaeda, and trying to keep Iran from building an atom bomb. Scott Pelley reports;..
CBS News

Hard Measures, Hooked

 Jose Rodriguez, the former head of the CIA's Clandestine Service, defends the "enhanced interrogation techniques" used on high-level al Qaeda detainees; And, Dr...
CBS News
Kidnapped Mali opposition leader and French aid worker freed [Video]

Kidnapped Mali opposition leader and French aid worker freed

Soumaila Cisse and Sophie Petronin among four hostages released after being held by suspected al-Qaeda-linked fighters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published
Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Kerala, Bengal; were targeting navy base: NIA [Video]

Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Kerala, Bengal; were targeting navy base: NIA

National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested nine Al Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala. They are accused of being radicalised by a Pakistan-based Al Qaeda module. The men were radicalised on social media, motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places. They were arrested in raids carried out in Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam. NIA nabbed Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal among others. From Kerala, the agency arrested three including Mosaraf Hossen and Murshid Hasan. Six of them were arrested in West Bengal while three were nabbed in Kerala. NIA informed that the Al Qaeda module was actively indulged in fundraising. A few gang members were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. NIA added that the arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in the country.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:37Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Calls On Biden To Cancel Student Debt [Video]

Elizabeth Warren Calls On Biden To Cancel Student Debt

Reuters Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on Joe Biden to cancel a large portion of student debt. She is pushing for it without Congress as well, reports Business Insider. "This is the single most effective..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:41Published
Role Southwestern Pa. Played In Pa. Win For Biden [Video]

Role Southwestern Pa. Played In Pa. Win For Biden

The region was key to Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania. KDKA's Jon Delano has a full breakdown.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published
Republican Senator Says He'll 'Step in' if Joe Biden Isn’t Allowed Security Briefings by Friday [Video]

Republican Senator Says He'll 'Step in' if Joe Biden Isn’t Allowed Security Briefings by Friday

The Trump administration has refused to work the Biden administration during the transition process, an unprecedented move that has been roundly criticized

Credit: People     Duration: 01:11Published