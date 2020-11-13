New Zealand rushing to contain new COVID-19 community case

State Hits New Highs Again For Daily COVID-19 Cases



Public health officials reported 12,702 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Thursday, the third day in a row Illinois has set a new daily case count record. Illinois also reported a.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:58 Published 5 hours ago

How residents of these states are the best at saving money



New Yorkers are officially the most savings-conscious residents, according to a new poll of Americans from all 50 states. A new survey of 5,000 Americans, 100 from each state, found that New Yorkers.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 13 hours ago