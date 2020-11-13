New Zealand rushing to contain new COVID-19 community case
Friday, 13 November 2020 (
8 minutes ago) While authorities have tracked down the source of yesterday's new community COVID-19 infection, the race is on to control the spread.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
State Hits New Highs Again For Daily COVID-19 Cases
Public health officials reported 12,702 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Thursday, the third day in a row Illinois has set a new daily case count record. Illinois also reported a..
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:58 Published 5 hours ago
How residents of these states are the best at saving money
New Yorkers are officially the most savings-conscious residents, according to a new poll of Americans from all 50 states. A new survey of 5,000 Americans, 100 from each state, found that New Yorkers..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 13 hours ago
US Records More Than 660,000 New Coronavirus Cases This Week
In the past two days, the US has reported more than 220,000 positive coronavirus tests.
The new cases bring the past week's total to more than 660,000 new cases of COVID-19.
The US reported more..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago
Related news from verified sources