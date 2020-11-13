Global  
 

US election was 'the most secure in US history' voting officials insist

Sky News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
US election was 'the most secure in US history' voting officials insistThe US election was the "most secure in American history", according to a group of federal and state voting officials.
'Most secure in history': Security agencies refute Trump's election fraud claims

 "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," cybersecurity and election officials wrote.
The Age

The Department of Homeland Security breaks from Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud, calling this year's presidential race 'the most secure in American history'

 "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," Dept. of Homeland Security said.
Business Insider