US election was 'the most secure in US history' voting officials insist

The Department of Homeland Security breaks from Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud, calling this year's presidential race 'the most secure in American history' "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," Dept. of Homeland Security said.

Business Insider 6 hours ago



