Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Could Trump pardon himself before he leaves office? Your U.S. election questions answered

CBC.ca Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Is there a way a president can pardon himself if he's convicted of a crime while still in office? Could the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the election results? Can the Electoral College can go against popular vote? What happens if you die after casting your ballot? Here are the answers to your latest questions about the 2020 U.S. election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: The GOP’s Failed Attempt To Weaponize The Post Office

The GOP’s Failed Attempt To Weaponize The Post Office 01:47

 A discredited, now-recanted claim of mail-in ballot fraud is shedding new light on how some conservatives tried to use the U.S. Postal Service to influence the 2020 election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security [Video]

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
Johnson County Election Office accepts provisional ballots [Video]

Johnson County Election Office accepts provisional ballots

On Wednesday morning, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners serving as the Board of County Canvassers voted to fully accept 9,764 provisional ballots, reject 2,242 provisional ballots and..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:54Published
Bihar election results: Latest trends show NDA in lead, BJP workers celebrate in Patna [Video]

Bihar election results: Latest trends show NDA in lead, BJP workers celebrate in Patna

BJP workers were seen celebrating in Patna as the latest trends show their party leading in Bihar election results. They were seen bursting crackers outside party office in the state capital. As per..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tells Fox News She Can’t Answer Questions About the White House

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News Thursday morning, but did so in her capacity as an adviser to President Donald Trump’s...
The Wrap

House Democrat says Congress has few options to help Biden's transition to power

 More than a week after President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 election, Democratic lawmakers are still pushing the federal government to provide...
CBS News