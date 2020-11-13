Global  
 

Trudeau government close to unveiling plan to hit net-zero emissions by 2050

CBC.ca Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The federal government is set to introduce climate accountability legislation as early as next week to formally commit Canada to its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
