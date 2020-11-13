Diwali 2020: UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak lights diyas at 11th Downing Street for first time, watch here
Friday, 13 November 2020 () This is the first time in the history of the UK that 11th Downing street was lit up with diyas. Rishi Sunak, born to Punjabi Hindu parents, Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, lit the diyas at his official residence
The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted. Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken inthe...
Occurred on June 24, 2020 / Cypress, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: I walked outside my backyard and saw these lights. They literally just disappeared in front of my eyes! Let me say this so people can..