Coronavirus digest: Germany sees record jump in infections, again

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Governors warn of 'dark winter' as COVID-19 surges



[NFA] With America facing the prospects of 'a long, dark winter' as new COVID-19 infections hit consecutive records, state governors and mayors are stepping up efforts to try to slow the spread. .. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:14 Published 15 hours ago Utah Sees Record-Breaking COVID-19 Infections



Greg Bell, president and CEO of the Utah Hospital Association, joined Cheddar to discuss Utah's record-breaking coronavirus infections and the statewide mask mandate implemented by Governor Gary.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:00 Published 2 days ago COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record



There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country’s highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus digest: Germany breaks new record with nearly 20,000 new infections Germany's national disease control center says the country has broken a new record for daily COVID-19 infections. It comes as much of Europe brings in a second...

Deutsche Welle 1 week ago



