Coronavirus digest: Germany sees record jump in infections, again
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Almost two weeks into a partial lockdown, Germany has recorded a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, surging infections in Russia, the US and Greece have prompted new curfews. Follow DW for the latest.
[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.