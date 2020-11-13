More than 130 Secret Service officers 'have COVID-19 or are quarantining' after Trump campaign travel
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The spread of the coronavirus, which has sidelined roughly 10 per cent of the agency's core security team, is believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that Trump held.
The spread of the coronavirus, which has sidelined roughly 10 per cent of the agency's core security team, is believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that Trump held.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources