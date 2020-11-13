Global  
 

More than 130 Secret Service officers 'have COVID-19 or are quarantining' after Trump campaign travel

The Age Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The spread of the coronavirus, which has sidelined roughly 10 per cent of the agency's core security team, is believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that Trump held.
 The Trump Campaign filed more than a dozen lawsuits alleging voting fraud and other issues. Trump has won one victory so far after a state-court ruled his campaign observers had to be allowed closer to the actual vote counting.

