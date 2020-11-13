Global  
 

France v Fiji: Autumn Nations Cup match cancelled after Covid-19 cases

BBC News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
France's opening Autumn Nations Cup match on Sunday is called off after a spate of coronavirus cases among opponents Fiji.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game likely to be called off - source

France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game likely to be called off - source 02:47

 The Autumn Nations Cup game is likely to be cancelled following a string of positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, a source said.

