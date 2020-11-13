Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama says he's 'troubled' Republicans are backing Trump in his refusal to concede to Biden

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Obama says he's 'troubled' Republicans are backing Trump in his refusal to concede to BidenBarack Obama says Donald Trump's refusal to concede and Republicans' support of his grievances over the outcome are causing "damage" to the nation.
1
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Prominent Republicans Who Have Broken With Trump to Congratulate Biden

Prominent Republicans Who Have Broken With Trump to Congratulate Biden 01:26

 Prominent Republicans Who Have Broken With Trump to Congratulate Biden . Amid Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, . a number of Republican senators, representatives, governors and more have congratulated the Democratic victor. These are some of the most prominent...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Barack Obama's book-release playlist: Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Eminem and 'Michelle'

 President Barack Obama has created a musical playlist to go with the release of his new book, "A Promised Land."
USATODAY.com

How Obama Sees This Moment

 Barack Obama’s former vice president will soon have his old job. But he sees deep divisions that no president alone can heal.
NYTimes.com
Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News [Video]

Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News

Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:43Published

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 Barack Obama on his book, President Trump, George Floyd, the divisions in the country, and more; And, is TikTok a harmless app or a threat to U.S. security?
CBS News

Gayle King weighs in on new interview with Barack Obama

 Former President Barack Obama is weighing in on the 2020 election, President Trump and the political divisiveness gripping the country. He spoke to Gayle King in..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Republicans challenge Facebook, Twitter over election handling

 The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter are being summoned before Congress to defend their handling of disinformation in the 2020 presidential election, even as..
New Zealand Herald

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger fires back against Trump's false claims about election

 "Failed candidate Doug Collins is a liar — but what's new?" Raffensperger' said of the former GOP congressman who has repeated Trump's claims.
USATODAY.com

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Biden pleads with Democrats and Republicans to come together for COVID-19 relief bill

 "The idea the president is still playing golf and not doing anything about it is beyond my comprehension," the president-elect said. "What is he doing?"
CBS News

Where the Trump campaign and Republicans' election-related lawsuits stand

 The Trump campaign is seeking to block the certification of election results in several key states, alleging with scant evidence ballots were fraudulently cast.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump's border wall is a 'monument to racism,' advocacy groups say. What happens to it when Joe Biden becomes president?

 Border advocates and conservationists said they would like to see a Joe Biden administration tear down portions of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
USATODAY.com

You can adore or despise Trump. But in four years you haven't been able to ignore him

 Calvin Coolidge, known by some as "Silent Cal" during his time in the White House, used his autobiography to live up to his nickname. "The words of a president,"..
New Zealand Herald
More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden [Video]

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published

‘More People May Die’ Because of Trump’s Transition Delay, Biden Says

 Adopting a graver tone, the president-elect said that President Trump’s refusal to authorize a transition could have deadly consequences.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden transition: Congressman to join new West Wing team

 Representative Cedric Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to join President-elect Joe Biden's White House as a senior adviser.He will have a..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GOP's refusal to concede is 'delegitimizing' democracy: Obama [Video]

GOP's refusal to concede is 'delegitimizing' democracy: Obama

Former President Barack Obama is telling his successor, Donald Trump, that if the Republican wants to be remembered as someone who put America first, that "it's time for you to do the same thing."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut [Video]

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Some GOP Lawmakers Dismiss Trump's Refusal To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power [Video]

Some GOP Lawmakers Dismiss Trump's Refusal To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power

A handful of GOP lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are distancing themselves from President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:38Published