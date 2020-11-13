Global  
 

Miami Marlins make Kim Ng the 1st female GM in MLB history

CBC.ca Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Miami Marlins announced on Friday that they have hired Kim Ng as their new general manager. Ng becomes the first female general manager in Major League Baseball history and the highest-ranking woman team executive in the major leagues.
News video: Kim Ng Hired As Miami Marlins GM, Becomes First Female GM In MLB History

Kim Ng Hired As Miami Marlins GM, Becomes First Female GM In MLB History 01:00

 The Miami Marlins made history on Friday by hiring Kim Ng to take over as the team's new general manager. With the move, Ng becomes the first female GM in Major League Baseball History.

