Miami Marlins make Kim Ng the 1st female GM in MLB history
Friday, 13 November 2020 () The Miami Marlins announced on Friday that they have hired Kim Ng as their new general manager. Ng becomes the first female general manager in Major League Baseball history and the highest-ranking woman team executive in the major leagues.
