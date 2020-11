Lucky Ali sings 'O Sanam' unplugged and it is sure to make every 90s kid nostalgic Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Back in the 90s, Lucky Ali made quite the storm with the song 'O Sanam' from his debut album 'Sunoh' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like