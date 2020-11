You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer



The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:51 Published 4 days ago Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough



Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago Dow rises, S&P ekes out gain



The S&P 500 posted a nominal gain on Friday as further clarity regarding the timeline for the development of a coronavirus vaccine and much better-than-expected retail sales data brought buyers back to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published on October 16, 2020