Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas AG Ken Paxton sued for allegedly abusing office, retaliating against whistleblowers

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Paxton abused his office to benefit himself, a campaign donor and a woman with whom he was reportedly having an affair, per the suit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ken Paxton Ken Paxton American lawyer and politician


Texas Attorney General Texas Attorney General Elected attorney general of the U.S. state of Texas

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Texas AG Ken Paxton Hires Independent Prosecutor To Pursue Abuse Of Office Claims Against Him [Video]

Texas AG Ken Paxton Hires Independent Prosecutor To Pursue Abuse Of Office Claims Against Him

The state of Texas continues to react after seven top deputies accused Attorney General Ken Paxton of bribery, abuse of office and other criminal offenses.d

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:06Published
Report: Texas AG Ken Paxton Accused Of Bribery, Abuse Of Office By Top Assistants [Video]

Report: Texas AG Ken Paxton Accused Of Bribery, Abuse Of Office By Top Assistants

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is reportedly facing allegations of wrongdoing by seven of his top assistants at his office.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:22Published