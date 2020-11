It's Friday the 13th. In 2020. Here's a brief history about the superstitious date and some hilarious tweets to get you through the day. Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky? Here's what you need to know about the day — accompanied by some 2020-themed memes.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like