Biden Wins Georgia and Trump Wins North Carolina
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Georgia victory gives President-elect Joe Biden 306 electoral votes. The Trump campaign lost a legal challenge to the results in Michigan and withdrew one in Arizona.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
Georgia will recount 'every single ballot' 01:03
Under pressure by fellow Republicans, Georgia's secretary of state ordered a full hand recount of ballots, citing the close lead President-elect Joe Biden has over President Donald Trump.
