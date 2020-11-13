Global  
 

Biden Wins Georgia and Trump Wins North Carolina

NYTimes.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Georgia victory gives President-elect Joe Biden 306 electoral votes. The Trump campaign lost a legal challenge to the results in Michigan and withdrew one in Arizona.
 Under pressure by fellow Republicans, Georgia's secretary of state ordered a full hand recount of ballots, citing the close lead President-elect Joe Biden has over President Donald Trump.

