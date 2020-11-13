Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump to Deliver Coronavirus Update From White House

VOA News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Rose Garden remarks will be his first since the media declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the Nov. 3 election last Saturday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown [Video]

Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that there was "no appetite" for lockdowns in the US. He said steps like wearing masks and social distancing could be enough to control the pandemic. Fauci appeared on "Good..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published
Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information [Video]

Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information

Sen. Rand Paul gave an interview with Fox News, where he gave very misleading information about the COVID-19 virus. He claimed that the millions of people who have survived COVID-19 should "celebrate"..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now [Video]

Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says he sees no reason to quit to join President-elect Joe Biden's team when there is so much to do now to fight the surging pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump To Give Coronavirus Update In 1st Remarks Since Biden's Win

 With the pandemic surging across the U.S., the president is speaking at the White House. He has still not conceded to Joe Biden, falsely alleging widespread...
NPR

Anti-LGBT+ evangelist and Trump adviser dies weeks after attending White House ‘super-spreader’ event

 Harry Jackson Jr, an anti-LGBT+ evangelical advisor to Donald Trump, had died weeks after attending a coronavirus “super-spreader” event in the White House....
PinkNews

WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Biden Won Election, Gives Update on Covid Efforts

 President Donald Trump is set to speak in the White House Rose Garden Friday at 4 p.m. ET to give an update on Operation Warp Speed, the administration's effort...
Mediaite