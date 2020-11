How to keep politics out of Thanksgiving 2020: Pass the turkey, not the touchy subjects. Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Your Thanksgiving dinner doesn't need to be a debate. Plan discussion topics ahead of time that don't have to do with politics. And avoid the alcohol!

