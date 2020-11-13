LeVar Burton is 'flattered' by petition to be 'Jeopardy!' host, pays tribute to Alex Trebek's family
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
An online petition asking "Jeopardy!" to consider LeVar Burton as the next host of the game show has caught the attention of Burton.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
LeVar Burton American actor
Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality
New book goes behind the scenes of "Jeopardy!"Claire McNear was lucky enough to spend one-on-one time with Alex Trebek before his passing. Her book, "Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History..
CBS News
Jean Trebek breaks her silence on husband Alex's death
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Alex Trebek's widow shares message after star's deathShe also posted a sweet photo from the couple's wedding in 1990, which appears to show Alex putting a wedding band on her finger.
CBS News
