House Democrat's change new-member dinner to grab-and-go after facing criticism
Drew Hammill, Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff, told USA TODAY the dinner will only be "Grab and go", and clarified no one will now be eating in the space.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
CBS News projects Biden wins Georgia, first Democrat since 1992President-elect Joe Biden's win in Georgia is the first for a Democrat in 28 years, but the fight for the state is not over. Control of the Senate now rests on..
CBS News
Biden becomes first Democrat to win Georgia since 1992, CBS News projectsBiden's 14,000-vote margin was narrow enough to trigger a recount but it's not expected to change the outcome.
CBS News
US election 2020: Biden takes Georgia to solidify victoryThe president-elect is the first Democrat projected to win in Georgia since 1992.
BBC News
US election: Democrats keep winning the popular vote. That worries them.Democrats won the popular vote in this year's presidential election again, marking seven out of eight straight presidential elections that the party has reached..
New Zealand Herald
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
Pelosi slams Facebook over election misinformation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
AOC Delusional?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:56Published
Trump and Melania According to Fritz LangArticle By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon As of today, America does not seem convinced by its democratic nature and its democratic process. One poll released..
WorldNews
'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49Published
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Pelosi urges GOP to stop political 'charade'House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Republicans to stop the "charade" of President Donald Trump's reelection, as the coronavirus sweeps through the United..
USATODAY.com
Pelosi says GOP "refusing to accept reality" of Biden victorySpeaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Republicans for not acting on coronavirus.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources