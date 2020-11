Opinion: Phil Mickelson is confident he can make a run at the Masters — if he fixes his putting Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson, sitting at 5-under, can envision another green jacket -- if he's able to improve his putting at Augusta.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like