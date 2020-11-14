50 years later, friend reflects on life of football player killed in Marshall plane crash
Roy Slezak remembers the life of his friend Art Harris Jr., one of the Marshall football players killed in a plane crash 50 years ago.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Marshall University Public university in Huntington, West Virginia, USA
Remembering worst US sports disaster 50 years laterThe simplest choice for leaders at Marshall University after a plane crash killed most of its football team 50 years ago would have been to drop the sport..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources