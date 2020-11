Langer poised to become oldest to make Masters cut Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Double Masters champion Bernhard Langer is poised to make the halfway cut at the Masters at age 63 and supplant Gary Player as the oldest ever to qualify for the final two rounds. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Record breaker Langer pleased to make cut



Bernhard Langer has become the oldest man to make the cut in Masters history and says he can't believe he's still competing at his age. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:50 Published 5 hours ago