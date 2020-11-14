Global  
 

Iota Becomes 30th Named Storm in a Record-Breaking Season

NYTimes.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Iota is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend as it approaches the coast of Central America, according to the National Hurricane Center.
 The unrelenting hurricane season is showing no signs of letting up.

Eta, Theta and now Iota? Tropical depression forecast to approach Central America as a hurricane next week

 Once the tropical depression's winds reach 39 mph, it will be named Iota, the record 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.  
