In NASA's first operational mission, SpaceX capsule Resilience to launch on Saturday

Saturday, 14 November 2020
A crew of four, including three US astronauts - Crew 1 commander Michael Hopkins, mission specialists Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and one Japanese astronaut, Soichi Noguchi will be sent to the International Space Station.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Historic NASA SpaceX Launch

WEB EXTRA: Historic NASA SpaceX Launch 00:59

 Four astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday night. NASA is calling this the first "operational" mission for the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

