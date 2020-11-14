Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and Nicaragua

BBC News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Iota will strengthen to a hurricane as it hits Honduras and Nicaragua.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Honduras Honduras Country in Central America

Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America [Video]

Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America

A week after Eta swept into region, thousands left homeless with widespread flooding in parts of Honduras.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

'Everything buried in mud': Hurricane Eta's devastating blow to Honduras

 Across a sea of putrid mud a metre or so deep, Marvin Argueta pointed to the remnants of what a week ago was his home on the banks of the Chamelecón River. He..
WorldNews

US forces airlift child from flood-hit Honduran region

 Rescue efforts continued in Honduras after flooding caused by Hurricane Eta led to devastation across Central America. (Nov. 7)
 
USATODAY.com

Eta Heads for South Florida

 Eta, the 28th named storm of the active 2020 hurricane season, was expected to strengthen as it approached the Florida Keys after bringing catastrophic rainfall..
NYTimes.com

Nicaragua Nicaragua Country in Central America

Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta [Video]

Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

In Bilwi on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, local residents inspect severe damaged caused in the area by Hurricane Eta. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America

 Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four..
WorldNews

CBS Evening News, November 4, 2020

 Biden projected to win swing states as Trump's chances narrow; Tropical Storm Eta targets Gulf Coast after lashing Nicaragua.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Eta weakens to tropical storm as it heads for US Gulf Coast after slamming Honduras and Nicaragua [Video]

Hurricane Eta weakens to tropical storm as it heads for US Gulf Coast after slamming Honduras and Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta brought torrential rain and strong winds to Central America as it made landfall on Tuesday (November 3), killing at least three people according to reports.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published