Allibor wins Guineas slugfest after favourite scratched Saturday, 14 November 2020

The favourite Aysar was scratched just hours before the group 2 Sandown Guineas on vet's advice, paving the way for Allibor to win for Symon Wilde and Dean Yendall. 👓 View full article

