Diwali Muhurat Trading 2020: NSE, BSE timings; significance of one-hour special session

DNA Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Stock markets in India remain shut on Diwali for normal trading but conduct a one-hour special Muhurat trading session to mark the occasion of Diwali. Check this year's BSE, NSE, MCX timings.
